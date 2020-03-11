x
Help, we're stressed out! Election stress and anxiety in America

Psychologist Meg Van Deusen on understanding existential stress and anxiety and how to deal with it.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
How can we understand and get control of existential stress?

SEATTLE — Feeling a little stressed? Anxious?  So are we!  Seattle's Meg Van Deusen, PhD, is a licensed clinical psychologist, mindfulness practitioner, and the author of Stressed in the US: Twelve Tools to Tackle Anxiety, Loneliness, Tech-Addiction and More.  

We asked Dr. Van Deusen to help us deal with our feelings of stress and anxiety around the election, the pandemic ... everything!  She also filled us in on how stress is impacting different parts of the population and what role technology might play.  

