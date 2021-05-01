Kick off 2021 on the right foot with the right food

SEATTLE — It's that time of year when we all start thinking about personal transformation. Specifically, how to clean up our diets and get healthy! We talked with blogger, writer and health coach Erika Schlick about how to do it in a way that sticks.

About Erika: Erika Schlick is a health coach, blogger and author of Wandering Palate, a collection of 28 days of travel inspired healthy Paleo meals that help keep her in remission from Lyme disease and multiple autoimmune conditions. The book is a collection of recipes that helped her heal and now she is joining us from her home in Los Angeles to show us how we should be cooking to stay safe and healthy at home. You can visit her blog, TheTrailToHealth.com for more healthy recipes and gluten free travel guides.