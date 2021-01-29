Why every Pacific Northwesterner needs to set up a go-bag ASAP

You never know what's going to happen when living in the Cascadia Subduction Zone. Here's how to prepare for the worst

Living in the Pacific Northwest, there's been talk about a big overdue earthquake for years. That's why it's important to stay prepared for the worst, wherever you are. If it were to hit when you're at home, you have everything you need. But what if you're on the road? That's when having a go-bag becomes a literal lifesaver -- carrying all the essentials you'll need if you're stranded ways from home.

Deb Moller, founder of Cascadia Calling and author of GET READY! How to Prepare for and Stay Safe After a Pacific Northwest Earthquake, tells us what items are necessary for your go-bag (also called a Get Home Bag) and why they're necessary to have on hand at all times.

ABOUT THE BOOK: GET READY! presents information in clear, practical, and manageable steps, equipping the reader with the skills to care for themselves and their loved ones should a major earthquake hit. And when it does, the internet will not be an option, making this reference handbook invaluable. If you live in the Pacific Northwest, you need Get Ready!