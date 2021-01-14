"More Than a Body" enables women to redefine beauty and take back their lives

This book changes the conversation about body image by telling women and girls they are MORE than beautiful.

SEATTLE — Identical twins Lexie Kite, Ph.D. and Lindsay Kite, Ph.D. are co-founders of the non-profit Beauty Redefined and experts in the work of body image resilience and co-authors of the book, More Than a Body. We talked with Dr. Lexie Kite about the book and the pervasive myth in our beauty-obsessed world that happiness is dependent on how we look.

In More Than a Body, the authors establish that having a positive body image isn't believing your body looks good; it is knowing your body IS good, regardless of how it looks. The book gives the reader an action plan that "arms you with the skills you need to reconnect with your whole self and free yourself from the constraints of self-objectification."

See below for Lindsay’s TEDx talk, which introduces the mission of More Than a Body in a personal and research-backed way.