Can't lose those last few inches? Body contouring can help without surgery

Muffin top? Love handles? Body Contouring has no downtime and no anesthesia. Walk in, walk out, and then get on with your day. Sponsored by Longevity Medical.

SEATTLE — You're working hard, eating right, and still there's those few stubborn inches that just won't move. Bella Medica, a division of Longevity Medical Clinic, is using new technologies that can make it happen!

Dr. Samira Ummat joined us to talk about Body Contouring: how it works, the results patients can expect, and who's a candidate.

FREE CONSULTATION: BellaMedica is offering a free Beautiful New You Consultation with a Master Aesthetician. You'll get $100 off their skin care products just for scheduling!