Rick Herrmann of Lafayette, Ore., is learning to play the saxophone and has a forgiving audience of a herd of cows.

A recent practice was captured by his daughter and shared via Twitter. Watching the cows amble toward him is somehow soothing.

"My parents are such goofs they drove out to the backroads so my dad could play the cows the songs he’s been learning on the saxophone," she says in the first tweet.

"Listen for the neighbor at the end," she writes in the second tweet. ('Tequila'!)

Rick Herrmann also covers Stevie Wonder's "Isn't She Lovely" and George Michael's "Careless Whisper."