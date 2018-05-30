WATCH LIVE | Pregnant Elk on Lookout Mountain Wednesday Morning

She doesn't have a name. She wasn't even known by anyone until Tuesday night beginning around 6 p.m. But now? This little pregnant elk all the way up on Lookout Mountain outside of Golden, Colo., is an internet star.

No, really. We've got the numbers - more people on Facebook were watching her live than any other live video in the world! And it wasn't even close.

At its peak, the 9NEWS livestream of this little almost-mama elk laying down had 13,600 people at once on it. In all, 591,000 people at least stopped by to watch her for a few moments.

Nearly a million people were reached by the video (saw it pop up in their feeds).

Wow! What a night for a little cow elk from the Front Range!

Many, many viewers were worried for her, though. They said she looked uncomfortable and like it was taking too long to give birth.

Lauren Truitt with Colorado Parks and Wildlife got back to us to say it was, for sure, a cow elk giving birth.

Apart from that, it did look like the elk was struggling to give birth. Truitt reiterated to 9NEWS their policy of not interfering with wild animals.

If things end up going south for this little nearly-a-mama, Truitt wanted us to let everyone know that's just how nature works.

At last check, this little elk that could still hasn't given birth - but we're going to check in on her again at first light. We aren't giving up!

We doubt she will either.

Photos: This is the elk mama who could! The cow elk grabs a morning snack on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

It's important to remember that despite moments like this making animals appear docile and almost tame, that this elk mama is a wild animal. At no point should anyone ever go up to an elk, nor should they try and get an elk to come up to them.

WATCH LIVE | Pregnant Elk on Lookout Mountain Wednesday Morning

The beauty in the livestream was just that: you could see - but not interact - the incredible world outside our homes and offices. But let's not imagine the elk would have liked it very much if almost a million people crowded around her atop the mountain to watch her give birth.

Skip past the first two minutes in this livestream to watch it all again:

