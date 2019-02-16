NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Deputies don't normally encourage inmates to break into cars, but this time it was for a good cause.

On Valentine's Day, a baby was accidentally locked inside an SUV at the West Pasco Judicial Center in New Port Richey.

Fortunately, it was only 56 degrees outside, but the parents were still unable to get the vehicle open.

The parents told deputies they couldn't afford a locksmith, and the father said he was going to break out a window to get to the child.

That's when a couple of trustees working with a Pasco County sheriff's inmate supervisor nearby volunteered to help. The father pried the door open far enough for a trustee to use a coat hanger to unlock the door.

The child was fine.

