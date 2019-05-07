VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver artist is on a mission to share his paintings with the blind and visually impaired.

Leonard Locatis creates paintings made of reclaimed wood. He’s been doing it for a few years. His pieces are gorgeous and are visually appealing. But it wasn't until the Recycled Art Festival last weekend that he realized his art could be more than just visual.

He said a mom and her blind daughter asked to touch his painting of Multnomah Falls.

What happened next amazed him. He recorded the moment on video and it's had hundreds of views, comments, and shares on social media.

In the video, you can hear the little girl, who had previously been on the bridge at Multnomah Falls before, say, “Wow! “That waterfall's long!” Her mother can be heard responding, “I know it's so big and you didn't even know how big it was, did you?”

Locatis said the experience blew his mind.

“When she was like ‘it's so big,’ it made me realize that she didn't know that until she touched my painting and so I started crying. It was an amazing moment, it really was,” said Locatis.

Now, he wants to share his art with more people who are blind or visually impaired. He has already contacted the local school for the blind, but because it’s summer, he doesn’t expect to hear back until September.

His goal is to host an art show featuring textured pieces from himself and other artists in the area that could resonate with people who are blind.

Examples of Leonard Locatis' art

Christine Pitawanich