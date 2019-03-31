Garden guru Ciscoe Morris wants to bring your lawn back from the dead, literally.

This past winter brought severe weather to all of Washington state, trapping our gardens, plants and lawn under heavy snowfall. But your grass isn't a lost cause.

Take advantage of the nice spring sunshine and follow Ciscoe's steps to bring life back to that lawn.

Step 1: Kill the weeds

Get rid of the dandelions and other weeds that have taken over the grass. Avoid potentially toxic weed killers and use Ciscoe's secret weapon: white vinegar. Yes, the stuff from the grocery store.

Step 2: Aerate the grass

Aerating the ground is an essential step to helping water get access to the soil beneath the grass. Break up the ground to allow for water access as well as grass seed. Warning: hand aerating can be tough labor.

Step 3: Spread grass seed and fertilize

Ciscoe recommends grass seed that comprised half perennial rye and half chewing and fine fescue. When it's time to fertilize, he advises picking out an organic lawn food.

Step 4: Water, water, water

Bring out the hose and give your lawn a healthy dose of water. Sit back and in three weeks, Ciscoe guarantees an "emerald green" lawn.

