To tip or not to tip? That is the question that stirred up a conversation on a Reddit post Monday.

The person who posted it asked whether they needed to tip at a Spokane restaurant that has a service fee.

More and more restaurants across the country are adding on a fee for service. It is a common practice in cities like Seattle, Los Angeles and New York.

President and CEO of Washington Hospitality Association Anthony Anton said there are lot of different reasons why a restaurant would go with a service fee, rather than just depending on tipping.

It could be a response new legislation, an effort to maintain a balance for staff that work in the front and back of the house, or even an option for limited service restaurants.

No matter the reason an established chooses to have a service fee there are federal and state regulations. Washington state law says restaurants have to make sure the amount of the charge is on the menu and on your receipt.

Anton had some suggestions to for people who are unsure whether to tip at a restaurant with a service charge.

He said if the amount is close to a normal tip between 15 % and 20 %, you may not have to tip on top of that, unless of course you really liked the service and you are feeling generous.

"I think generally it's replacing that obligation and providing a consistency to the team members who work there,” Anton said.

But if the service fee is a lot lower, you might want to put down a normal tip.

"If the amount is far below, sometimes I see three or four percent that's really trying to offset some local costs that are unique that system,” Anton said.

Anton encourages people to ask the manager if they are not sure whether to tip.

