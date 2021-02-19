Finding 'me time' inside a backyard tent!

SEATTLE — When my producers at New Day NW suggested we meet for an after-hours happy hour, I knew I had to find a quiet place to chat with my co-workers. Luckily, I did not have to look much further than my own backyard because I have created my own oasis just 20 feet from home... It's like a she-shed only more portable!
It's the perfect make-shift quiet place to step away for work-related calls, phone therapy or, let's be honest, a break from the kids. Check it out!
Segment Producer Amity Addrisi. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.