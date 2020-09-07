No more make-up testers: stores are using no-touch options to keep customers and employees safe

Beauty consultants at Macy's will use paper palettes and in some stores, virtual options for color matches and makeovers. Sponsored by Macy's.

SEATTLE — Stores are reopening across the state and while customers are eager to shop, most want to do it safely.

In addition to social distancing, everyone in a mask and lots of cleaning, over at Macy's they are rethinking the way people shop.

Tacoma Store Manager Ryan Ramoso shared some of the changes, including what's happening in the beauty department.

Testers are gone but shoppers will be able to have no-touch consultations with beauty experts who will use paper palettes to show color matches and how makeup should be applied. Some stores and store brands will use ipads so customers can virtually try on new colors and products.

The Macy's Mobile App will also let shoppers:

see if an item is available in more colors and sizes or

use the scan and pay feature.

You can scan items in-store and pay on the spot, grabbing your receipt at a cash register on your way out. Another no-touch option.