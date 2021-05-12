This Renton-based sustainable jeweler is giving back for AAPI Heritage Month

Those are the words of Suzanne Vetillart, CEO and owner of Boma Jewelry , a Renton-based company that has specialized in making contemporary pieces out of deadstock materials for over 40 years.

As the daughter of the original founders, Suzanne takes pride in the company being centered around family. With May being Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, the company is celebrating its own heritage with the new Treasured Collection. Throughout the month, 100% of the profits from the collection will be donated to the AAPI Community Fund.