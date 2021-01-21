This Seattle fashion designer's work is bright, bold and totally out of this world

Andreya Taylor-Shorter of Meticulously Eccentric creates a rainbow of clothing that's sure to catch your eye!

SEATTLE — Andreya Taylor-Shorter calls herself a neon splatter on white walls. Seattle Met calls her "Seattle's style unicorn". Both are right. She's bright, fabulous, and changing the sartorial game.

"I'm a model, photographer, fashion enthusiast and art curator in my own little world," laughs Taylor-Shorter.

She's the woman behind Meticulously Eccentric, and her designs are lighting up Seattle.

"I started my watching my sister first, because she was Clueless - high fashion from the 90s," says Taylor-Shorter. "My mom taught me how to sew. We sold pillows out in California where I grew up."

After a stint at the New York Fashion Academy in Ballard, Taylor-Shorter created her fashion line, Meticulously Eccentric.

Her designs are neon-rave, bubblegum pop, in-your-face goodness. Blinged-out masks and disco donut earrings decorate her shop at the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall.

Taylor-Shorter lover everything bright and colorful and out of this world, but her passion for fashion goes beyond art. She strives to make her designs inclusive for all sizes.

"I design backwards to forwards," Taylor-Shorter says. "Because I know and I've heard that more voluptuous women who have more curves than me have trouble finding things that are in their normal size range."

"When you shop in my collection, I don't have size numbers, I have size names," Taylor-Shorter says. "So I have allicorn, pegasus, little mermaid and mermaid. It makes people feel better because they're all magical. So why not be magical?"

Why not be magical? That's the question Taylor-Shorter asked herself a few years ago - because she hasn't always been her fabulous unicorn self.

"Part of my downfall was trying to fit in so much," Taylor-Shorter says. "I didn't know who I was."

But after a lot of stylish soul searching, she discovered her true self.

"I gave away my cares about seven years ago. Balls to the wall, this is who I am," Taylor-Shorter says.