Step up your Rainy Day fashion game

SEATTLE — The rainy days will always happen, even in early summer. So you need jackets and shoes that look good and keep you dry. Here are Stylist Darcy Camden's picks for Rainy Day looks:
For the ladies…
LOOK 1: Floral rain poncho, Ann Taylor ($119) + Chooka Damaskus Mid Rain boot ($70)
For the guys…
LOOK 3: Staheekum Ankle rain shoe ($60)
For the kids….
LOOK 4: Western Chief Fire Chief Rain jacket (size 2T-6, $40) + Western Chief Rain FDUSA Rain Boots (Size 5T-11Y, $30)
Q:Any tips for making your make-up stay put on a wet day?
A: Yes! A product called Mist and Fix by Make-up Forever ($14, Sephora) is the best. It’s great on wet days and hot days and will set your make-up for 12 hours.
Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.