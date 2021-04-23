Step up your Rainy Day fashion game

Rain is always going to happen in the PNW so why not look good and stay dry?! Stylist Darcy Camden has rainy day looks for the whole family. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — The rainy days will always happen, even in early summer. So you need jackets and shoes that look good and keep you dry. Here are Stylist Darcy Camden's picks for Rainy Day looks:

For the ladies…

LOOK 1: Floral rain poncho, Ann Taylor ($119) + Chooka Damaskus Mid Rain boot ($70)

LOOK 2: Long zip hooded jacket ($17.98) Rainbow + Chooka Bellevue Rain Sneaker ($80)

For the guys…

LOOK 3: Staheekum Ankle rain shoe ($60)

For the kids….

Q:Any tips for making your make-up stay put on a wet day?

A: Yes! A product called Mist and Fix by Make-up Forever ($14, Sephora) is the best. It’s great on wet days and hot days and will set your make-up for 12 hours.