Repair and renew your skin by dressing it for the day’s weather

Climate-based skincare products are specially formulated to help skin adapt to various weather conditions. Sponsored by Pour Moi.

SEATTLE — Whether the sun is shining or it’s rainy and overcast, Pour Moi has developed day creams to help your skin react to the weather. Founder Ulli Haslacher gives more information on the Climate-Smart anti-aging products, including a “Christmas in July” special.

Q: How does the Climate-Smart system work?

A: The skin repairs itself. What we found is if you customize your skincare for the climate you live and the climates you travel to, you get extraordinary results. It really jumpstarts skin’s rejuvenation and repair.

Q: This is a revolutionary approach. How did you get a U.S. patent?

A: It’s very hard to get a U.S. patent. You have to prove that it works and you have to prove that it’s different than anything that is already in the market. That took me seven years. After that, I had an independent study verify results as well.

Q: What is your Christmas in July special?

A: It’s a gift-sharing set with six products. What’s inside is a Christmas cosmetic bag that is 100% vegan. We have our Jasmine Flower Mask, which is an anti-aging mask to help block blue lights from screens. We also include Clarifying Polish, a 3-in-1 treatment that includes softener, cleanser, and exfoliator. And finally, there are three Climate-Smart Day Creams that you can either gift or keep for yourself.

Q: What makes Climate-Smart Day Cream a good gift to give?

A: It’s a great product that adapts, repairs, and renews your skin, and all you need to know is where the person is located and what the climate is.

Q: What are people saying about your products?

A: We have amazing testimonials and reviews on our website. It really is not magic. It’s what your skin needs in the climate you are in. The anti-aging ingredients and the climate-specific delivery system work at peak levels so your skin can repair and renew itself.