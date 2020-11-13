Seattle streetwear designer finds community in fashion

Luis Guillermo Velez launched his fashion brand, Guillermo Bravo, in Capitol Hill

SEATTLE — Luis Guillermo Velez was 7 years old when he packed up his life and immigrated to the United States. As you might imagine, the transition was a tough one. However, he managed to find a creative outlet that helped him persevere through challenges.

"Being Latino and being an immigrant I was really shy in connecting to a new country and a new world [...] I think fashion allowed me to feel comfortable in my skin."

Years later, in a Capitol Hill co-op development studio, he launched his very own fashion brand, Guillermo Bravo. At the studio, he is surrounded by other up and coming designers who get to let their creativity soar.

With Guillermo Bravo, it was important to Luis that his lines weren't only stylish, but gender-neutral.

"Juxtaposing the idea that something can be comfortable and loose-fitting, and luxurious."

The upcoming collection he is working on is filled with great pieces including reflective hoodies, unique trousers, and cargo shorts with magnetic pockets -- which, yes, snap right off! His love of supports also inspired him to work on unique sneakers that come in both high-top and low-top styles.

"The kick would be to do this all the time and evolve the brand to a place that is well-known and well received. To be artistic and get paid for it."