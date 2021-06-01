New year, new-ish me?! How to zhoosh up your pandemic hair in a pinch

Stylist Eli at The Color Bar inside Rudy's Barbershop tells us how to keep salon visits short and to a minimum

SEATTLE — Many of us have thought about coloring our hair at least once, but how often do we actually take the plunge? There can be cons: salon trips can be expensive and at-home kits are risky, especially if we're inexperienced. However, there are ways you can freshen up your hairstyle without that hefty price tag (literally and figuratively)!

Due to the pandemic, trips to the hair salon probably aren't top of mind for people as they can often be time-consuming. Suffice to say, there are treatments that can take as little as 5 minutes to complete but make all the difference in your hair! Eli, a stylist at Rudy's Color Bar inside Seattle's Ruby's Barbershop, tells us about grey blending and gloss, and give us at-home tips for extending our color as long as possible!