'Fits for a queen: Stories and meanings behind royal fashion

Author Elizabeth Holmes has "So Many Thoughts" on royal style which she shares through Instagram and her new book

People all over the globe have been following the British Royal Family for centuries -- especially when it comes to their fashion. In fact, as soon as princess Kate or Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, are photographed outside, it's practically guaranteed their outfit and accessories will sell out in stores.

Style journalist Elizabeth Holmes, the creator of 'So Many Thoughts' on Instagram and the author of New York Times best-seller "HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style" joins New Day NW to discuss how she came to study the royals and why we are so enamored by their fashion choices.