x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Style

'Fits for a queen: Stories and meanings behind royal fashion

Author Elizabeth Holmes has "So Many Thoughts" on royal style which she shares through Instagram and her new book
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Aug. 4, 1987 file photo, Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales, left, and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smile to well-wishers outside Clarence House in London. The crowd wanted to wish Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, a happy 87th birthday. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the “people’s princess.” (AP Photo/Martin Cleaver, File)

People all over the globe have been following the British Royal Family for centuries -- especially when it comes to their fashion. In fact, as soon as princess Kate or Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, are photographed outside, it's practically guaranteed their outfit and accessories will sell out in stores.

Style journalist Elizabeth Holmes, the creator of 'So Many Thoughts' on Instagram and the author of New York Times best-seller "HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style" joins New Day NW to discuss how she came to study the royals and why we are so enamored by their fashion choices.

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.  