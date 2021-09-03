Seattle designer's hand-made Kimonos are both cozy and chic

SEATTLE — When Evening first visited the clothing shop Tuesday in 2016, it was their hand-made scarves that kept owner Rian Robison busy at her business in Seattle's Chinatown-International District.



But when women went looking for something cozy yet pretty to wear during the pandemic, it was her Japanese-inspired kimonos she couldn't make fast enough.



"You know we all love sweat pants, but every once in a while you want to feel comfortable but also feel beautiful and put together," said Rian.



"I really like that it's one size, you know, they fit everyone. And it's a big piece of fabric that you can kind of cinch and tie in different ways to accentuate different body types, or they can be flattering on anyone."



Another reason her kimonos are popular is that they can be worn in numerous ways.



"They can be a robe, they can be a dress, you can wear them open, so they're just really versatile. As far as ways that you can wear them, they're not kind of, you know, stuck in one spot where Oh, I bought this nice dress to wear to a wedding but then I'll never wear it again. So they're really versatile.



"I make everything in-house by myself. I usually start off by doing a whole lot of hemming, there's a lot of hemming because it's just huge. It's basically four feet by eight feet one piece of fabric. And that whole piece goes into one of the kimonos."



One of her biggest sellers she makes is her one-of-a-kind, hand-painted kimonos.



"The designs that I make definitely feel like a part of me and a part of my culture, which is why I do call them kimonos because that is a part of my culture. It's a part of my heritage."



Inspired by tradition, made for today, Rian Robison kimonos are keeping her clients wrapped in beauty.



"Hearing from our customers and hearing that this brought me like a little bit of joy today. Perfect. That's really all I want to hear."