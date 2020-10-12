x
Hygge style for Holidays at home - Cute comfy, and cozy!

A quiet holiday at home doesn't require fancy attire, but dressing up - just a little - can be a fun boost and get you in the spirit of the season.
Credit: Darcy Camden
Seattle Stylist Darcy Camden helps us get cute, comfy, cozy!

SEATTLE — A quiet holiday at home does not require fancy attire. But dressing up—just a little—for immediate family can help us all get in the spirit of the season and make a cozy night in feel extra special. Here are some comfortable, easy and affordable outfit ideas. (Modeled by me. At home.) 

OUTFIT #1: FAMILY DINNER
Outfit formula: Pull-on Pants + Oversized sweater + fancy slip ons

OUTFIT #2: ZOOM GIRLS NIGHT
Outfit Formula: House dress + jeweled hair clips + pop-of-color lipstick

OUTFIT #3: BACKYARD HAPPY HOUR
Outfit Formula: Flannel + down vest + dress coat + Cozy Hat/scarf

  • Plush knee-length coat, $59.99 H&M
  • Down Vest: Uniqlo, $39.90 
  • Sustainable alpaca Hat/Scarf, Sskein  *LOCAL DESIGNER!

Darcy Camden is Founder and Chief Stylist of Styled Seattle: Your Personal Wardrobe Stylist.  