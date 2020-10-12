Hygge style for Holidays at home - Cute comfy, and cozy!

SEATTLE — A quiet holiday at home does not require fancy attire. But dressing up—just a little—for immediate family can help us all get in the spirit of the season and make a cozy night in feel extra special. Here are some comfortable, easy and affordable outfit ideas. (Modeled by me. At home.)
OUTFIT #1: FAMILY DINNER
Outfit formula: Pull-on Pants + Oversized sweater + fancy slip ons
- Ann Taylor velvet pull-on pants, Ann Taylor University Village
- Birdies “The Phoebe" floral jacquard slides, birdies.com
OUTFIT #2: ZOOM GIRLS NIGHT
Outfit Formula: House dress + jeweled hair clips + pop-of-color lipstick
- Printed tiered dress, A New Day, target.com
- Jeweled Hair Clips, set of 20, Amazon
- Winky Lux flower balm lipstick, $16, winkylux.com
OUTFIT #3: BACKYARD HAPPY HOUR
Outfit Formula: Flannel + down vest + dress coat + Cozy Hat/scarf
Darcy Camden is Founder and Chief Stylist of Styled Seattle: Your Personal Wardrobe Stylist. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.