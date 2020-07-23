A little piece of Seattle’s fashion history

New styles come and go, but some, like Zebraclub, make comebacks.

SEATTLE — Since 1985, Zebraclub in downtown Seattle has made it a personal mission to bring new fashion brands to the city. They specialize in contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories -- showcasing an array of established brands to smaller independent up and coming brands.

“The idea was, how can we bring life, some excitement, something unique here,” said Amit Shah.

Two items in particular became very popular in the ’80s and ’90s: the Zebraclub box logo sweatshirts and tees. Many high school students at the time looked forward to “picture day” and proudly deck out their new matching outfits with close friends.

“Everybody will wear it the first day of school, that was the classic sweatshirt to have, I love it,” said Heather Hollimon.

After more than two decades the retro and iconic Zebraclub Sweatshirts and T-shirts are back, thanks to the many fans' requests and social media posts.

One of the posts that got some attention was a picture of mom and daughter wearing similar sweatshirts but almost 30 years apart, that was Heather Hollimon (Mom) and Trinity Hollimon (Daughter).

“I am happy they brought it back -- when they bring the '90s back I am proud of them.”

This local boutique is inspired by beautiful, lasting design, classic products that are fashionable and functional, staples of your wardrobe that will stand the test of time.

A top site for the community to look towards for fashionable and artistic inspiration.