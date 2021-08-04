Does your Zoom wardrobe need an update? These tops will do the trick

Getting tired of that same old shirt for those Zoom calls? Stylist Darcy Camden has 5 new tops to up your virtual meeting game. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — New Day Stylist Darcy Camden picked 5 tops that can update your ZOOM wardrobe. Remember, pajama pants can still happen on the bottom!

MODEL #1: DARCY

Featured Zoom top: The Wrap Top by Akala and Chain of Command necklace from Ilene & Co jewelry

I’ve been wanting something fresh and feminine for springtime, and I need something versatile that goes with a lot of different bottoms. The Wrap Top by Seattle-based sustainable fashion brand Akala is the perfect combination of pretty and professional. I can tie it in the front or in the back, depending on how I’m sitting/positioned on Zoom, and the v-neck is not too low. Chain jewelry is also a big trend for spring, and it’s great for work calls because it’s subtle and not too “blingy”—the Chain of Command necklace by local company Ilene & Co can be worn several ways to complement any neckline.

MODEL #2: TIFFANY

Featured Zoom top: Bridget Pullover by Shabby Chic

My business partner Tiffany is a make-up artist and hairstylist, she’s not someone who sits at a computer all day but often does need to pop on Zoom for a meeting, sometimes at the end of a long day. She also happens to have lots of beautiful tattoos that she often chooses to cover up for certain scenarios. The Bridget Pullover is such a beautiful shade of greenish-blue, and it’s as comfortable as a sweatshirt, but the detailed sleeve really dresses it up, and the stretchy waist is flattering and comfortable. I also gave her a plant-based wrinkle release spray “Iron in a Bottle” by a company called Tom and Sheri's, it’s chemical-free and you can literally spray it on yourself to get wrinkles out.

MODEL #3: SIMONE

Featured Zoom top: The Best Travel Wrap by Urban Undercover

Notes: My friend Simone is working from home these days, but normally her job has her traveling all over the world. This Travel Wrap by Urban Undercover is the perfect cozy piece to wear at home to look put together but feel like you’re wrapped in a blanket, and when she resumes traveling again, hopefully soon!, it will be a great piece to wear on the plane.

MODEL #4: MARY

Featured Zoom top: The Sunflower Blousette by AYSHA

I love discovering something in fashion that is brand new. My friend and across-the-street neighbor Mary are showing off a really cool invention by a cool company out of NY, they call it the “blousette", and it’s kind of a hybrid of a sheer blouse and a light jacket. Wear it zipped to the neck for a meeting and wear it unzipped like a bomber jacket after hours. I always recommend wearing something with a pattern if you’re Zooming against a plain background (conversely, if your background is really busy, go for a solid).

MODEL #5: ANNA

Featured Zoom top: Rugby Beach Boyfriend shirt by Tommy Bahama and Tommy Bahama at University Village and Bellevue Square