Fall in love with your wardrobe! Tips for becoming your own stylist

You can make any piece of clothing work for you, as long as YOU feel confident in it!

Do you ever just stare at your closet and hate what you see? You're not alone!

Fashion stylist Heather Newberger says the relationship we have with our wardrobe should be like the ones we have with potential romantic partners. Her newest book, How to Date Your Wardrobe, reminds readers to dress for YOU and no one else, and that your own personal style should reflect the parts of yourself that you love most. She joins New Day NW to share her favorite tips and takeaways from the book.

ABOUT THE BOOK: In How to Date Your Wardrobe, Heather Newberger teaches you how to build a closet that reveals who you are. Too many people dress for a role instead of themselves and often invest in pieces they rarely wear. Following her advice, you’ll learn to define what you like and be able to choose clothing and accessories that express the best parts of your inner self. Heather shows, that no matter your gender identity or age, you can change your reflection. Best of all, you’ll find new ways to love every piece of clothing you own.