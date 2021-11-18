The Winners of 2021's Best of Western Washington — Complete List

Congrats to the winners of 2021's Best of Western Washington annual viewers choice poll! And a HUGE thank you to everybody who voted! The complete list of this year's winners is below:
- Best Accessible Trail – Burke-Gilman Trail
- Best Animal Rescue/Shelter – PAWS Wildlife Center, Lynnwood
- Best Bakery – Lydia’s Cakes and Confections, Maple Valley
- Best Breakfast – Maltby Café, Maltby
- Best Brew Pub – Big Block Brewing, Sammamish
- Best Burger – Dick’s Drive-In, multiple locations
- Best Dive Bar – Pla-Mor Bar & Grill, Maple Valley
- Best Doggie Daycare – Downtown Dog Lounge, multiple Seattle locations
- Best Family Farm – Remlinger Farms, Carnation
- Best Family-Friendly Outing/Adventure – Hands On Children’s Museum, Olympia
- Best Farmer's Market – Pike Place Market, Seattle
- Best Food Truck – Dandy Dogs, Bothell
- Best Happy Hour – The Matador, multiple locations
- Best Houseplant Store – Molbak’s Garden + Home, Woodinville
- Best Local Bookstore – Third Place Books, multiple locations
- Best Local Coffee Shop – Copper Coins Coffee, multiple locations
- Best Local Grocery Store – QFC, multiple locations
- Best New Restaurant – Creole Soul, Des Moines
- Best Northwest Gift Store – Pac Nor Westy, LaConner
- Best Outdoor Patio – Big Block Brewing, Sammamish
- Best Pet-Friendly Business – Mud Bay, multiple locations, based in Olympia
- Best Pizza – Pagliacci, multiple locations
- Best Place to Work – Microsoft, Redmond
- Best Record Store – Easy Street Records & Café, West Seattle
- Best Taco – Lifted Taco, Woodinville
- Best Tattoo Artist – Travis Brown, Fleshworks Tattoo Studio, Olympia
- Best Theater – Paramount Theatre, Seattle
- Best Thrifting – Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store, Edmonds
- Best Vegetarian – Café Flora, Seattle
- Best Weekend Getaway – The WT on Whidbey, Greenbank, Whidbey Island
Interested in participating in next year's BOWW? Watch Evening around August-September 2022 to vote for your favorite businesses!
THANK YOU FOR VOTING
Thanks to all who participated! Every vote entered you for a chance to win this year's grand prize: $2,500 in gold or cash from our sponsor Bellevue Rare Coins.
Congrats to all the winners!
Best of Western Washington 2021 is presented by Bellevue Rare Coins. KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.