KIRKLAND, WASH. — Chris and Sandra Curtiss' relationship with nachos goes back to the very beginning.

"On our first date, Sandra ordered nachos," Chris says.

As a couple, they fell madly in love with nachos.

"And with each other," he says.

Two years ago, the Issaquah couple vowed to take their relationship with nachos to a whole new level.

"Fun stuff with exciting toppings and interesting combinations," Chris says.

Nacho Mama's was born; a food truck that offers the bar food classic with a whole new twist, from cheeseburger nachos to the 'Aloha Pork Belly,' and something called 'The Wild Thing.'

"It's wild boar with cheddar cheese and pickled red onions," says Sandra.

"Trying to talk Sandra into doing a rattlesnake nacho," Chris says.

Sandra laughs. "We're gonna call it 'Snake Bite.' "

Nacho Mama's food truck brings cheesy cheer to brewpubs like Kirkland's Chainline Brewing Co. and Stoup Brewing in Ballard.

It's wedded bliss to work side by side in 100 square feet. Most of the time.

"We have our moments," Sandra jokes.

True love is plate full of nachos.

