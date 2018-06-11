2018 Winners will be revealed on Evening the week of 11/05! Watch every night at 7:30 PM on KING 5 TV to see the winners as they are announced. Winners will be published below and on the official website shortly thereafter each day. Congratulations to the 2018 winners and thanks to all who voted, YOU are what makes all of Western Washington the very BEST.

WINNERS TO BE ANNOUNCED MON 11/05

Best Coffee

Best Beer Brewer

Best Takeout

Best Seafood

Best Spa Experience

Best Place to see a Theater Performance

Best Place to see a Band

WINNERS TO BE ANNOUNCED TUE 11/06

Best Butt-Kicking Workout

We are pre-empted, GO VOTE!

WINNERS TO BE ANNOUNCED WED 11/07

Best Place to Buy a PNW Gift

Best Salon

Best Dive Bar

Best Pet Supply Store

Best Icy Treat

Best Pie

Best Place for a View

Best Burger

WINNERS TO BE ANNOUNCED THU 11/08

Best Craft Spirits Maker

Best Wine Maker

Best Shopping District

Best Thrifting

Best Mexican Food

WINNERS TO BE ANNOUNCED FRI 11/09

Best Food Truck

Best Sushi

Best Breakfast

Best Donut

Best Pizza

Best Date Night Spot

Best Family Friendly Experience

Grand Prize Winner

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with us via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Email.

© 2018 KING