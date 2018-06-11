2018 Winners will be revealed on Evening the week of 11/05! Watch every night at 7:30 PM on KING 5 TV to see the winners as they are announced. Winners will be published below and on the official website shortly thereafter each day. Congratulations to the 2018 winners and thanks to all who voted, YOU are what makes all of Western Washington the very BEST.
WINNERS TO BE ANNOUNCED MON 11/05
- Best Coffee
- Best Beer Brewer
- Best Takeout
- Best Seafood
- Best Spa Experience
- Best Place to see a Theater Performance
- Best Place to see a Band
WINNERS TO BE ANNOUNCED TUE 11/06
- Best Butt-Kicking Workout
- We are pre-empted, GO VOTE!
WINNERS TO BE ANNOUNCED WED 11/07
- Best Place to Buy a PNW Gift
- Best Salon
- Best Dive Bar
- Best Pet Supply Store
- Best Icy Treat
- Best Pie
- Best Place for a View
- Best Burger
WINNERS TO BE ANNOUNCED THU 11/08
- Best Craft Spirits Maker
- Best Wine Maker
- Best Shopping District
- Best Thrifting
- Best Mexican Food
WINNERS TO BE ANNOUNCED FRI 11/09
- Best Food Truck
- Best Sushi
- Best Breakfast
- Best Donut
- Best Pizza
- Best Date Night Spot
- Best Family Friendly Experience
- Grand Prize Winner
KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with us via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Email.
© 2018 KING