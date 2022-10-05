x
Best Of Western Washington

Best of Western Washington is back!

You can nominate your favorite spots now at king5.com/best! Every time you nominate, you'll be entered to win $5000 in cash from Kitsap Credit Union!
Credit: KING 5
You can nominate your favorite spots now at king5.com/best! Every time you nominate, you'll be entered to win $5000 in cash from Kitsap Credit Union!

SEATTLE — Nominations are now open!

Best of Western Washington is back! We're celebrating everything from Best Local Grocery, Best Bakery — you name it! We even have a few new categories this year!

You can nominate your favorite spots now at king5.com/best! Every time you nominate, you'll be entered to win $5000 in cash from Kitsap Credit Union. So what are you waiting for? Go nominate!

2022 Categories 

Best... 

  1. Outdoor Dining  

  1. New Restaurant 

  1. Dive Bar 

  1. Brew Pub  

  1. Bakery 

  1. Breakfast  

  1. Food Truck 

  1. Burger 

  1. Pizza 

  1. Vegetarian 

  1. Taco 

  1. Local Bookstore  

  1. Northwest Gift Store 

  1. Farmers Market Vendor 

  1. Record Store  

  1. Live Theater Venue 

  1. Family farm 

  1. Local Grocery 

  1. Thrifting 

  1. Pet Friendly Restaurant or Bar 

  1. Donut 

  1. Place to Adopt a Furry Friend  

  1. Local Band 

  1. Best Place to Play Tourist 

  1. Uniquely Northwest Fashion Item 

  1. Antique Store 

  1. Kid’s Store 

  1. Kid Friendly Restaurant  

  1. Boba 

  1. Teriyaki 

  1. New Business (or Startup)  

  1. Museum 

  1. Instagramable Restaurant 

  1. Unique Coffee Drink 

  1. Poke Bowl 

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest.

 

 

 

