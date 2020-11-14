It's 2020's Best of the Best! Winners announcements begin Monday

You nominated... and now it's time to reveal the winners! Tune in to Evening Nov. 16 through Nov. 18 to see if your favorites won

It's safe to say that 2020 has been a landmark year in more ways than one. Despite the obstacles, we at KING 5's Evening in partnership with Premera Blue Cross wanted to celebrate all the good we've seen the past few months. We asked viewers to nominate the BEST people, places, and things in 10 categories and you delivered!

REVEAL WEEK IS FINALLY HERE. Watch KING 5's Evening Monday, Nov. 16 through Wednesday, Nov. 18 on KING 5 and streaming live on king5.com. Category winners revealed on-air will be announced nightly on king5.com/best and on KING 5 Evening's Facebook page!

CONGRATS TO THE WINNERS BELOW...

Winners to be announced Mon. 11/16:

Best Socially Distant Getaway

Best Mask Maker

Best New Hobby

Best Local Hero

Winners to be announced Tues. 11/17:

Best New Way to Get Together

Best Takeout

Best Nonprofit

Winners to be announced Wed. 11/18

Best At-Home Local Art Experience

Best Pandemic Inspired Art