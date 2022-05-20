The winners of 2022's Best Northwest Escapes — Complete List

Congrats to the winners of 2022's Best Northwest Escapes annual viewers' choice poll! And a HUGE thank you to everybody who voted! The complete list of this year's winners is below:
- Best Budget-Friendly Hotel Under $150 a Night — Midtowner Motel in Chelan
- Best Quirky Vacation Rental — Hobbit House on Bainbridge Island
- Best Bed & Breakfast — Dahlia House Bed & Breakfast in Rosburg
- Best Campground — Lake Chelan State Park
- Best Roadside Attraction — Refuge River Ranch in Leavenworth
- Best Waterfront Resort — Campbell’s Resort on Lake Chelan
- Best Place for Boating — Lake Chelan
- Best Beach — Long Beach
- Best Cabins — Iron Springs Resort in Copalis Beach
- Best Fishing — Westport in Grays Harbor County
- Best Diner — 59r Diner in Leavenworth
- Best Free Adventure — Snoqualmie Falls
- Best Short Hike — Deception Pass
- Best Road Trip — North Cascades Scenic Highway
- Best Bicycling Adventure — Centennial Trailhead at Machias Park in Snohomish
- Best Lighthouse — Cape Disappointment Lighthouse
- Best Family-Friendly Getaway — Seabrook
- Best Place to Soak up the Sun — Lake Chelan
- Best Festival — Skagit Valley Tulip Festival
- Best River Rafting — Wenatchee River
- Best Wine Region — Chelan
- Best Mountain Resort — Sun Mountain Lodge in Winthrop
- Best Photo Op — Kerry Park
- Best Roadside Treat Shop — The Alps Fudge/Candy in Leavenworth
- Best Farmers Market — Pike Place Market in Seattle
- Best Solo Getaway — Leavenworth
- Best Extreme Adventure — Skydive Snohomish
- Best Place to be Pampered — Salish Lodge & Spa
- Best Urban Getaway — Seattle
- Best Boutique Hotel — Willows Lodge in Woodinville
- Best Drive-In — Dick’s Drive-In
- Best Coastal Adventure — Seabrook
- Best Mountain Adventure — Mt. Rainier
- Best Tiny Town — Leavenworth
- Best Pet-Friendly Getaway — Seabrook
