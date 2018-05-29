All of the places voted BEST in our a2018 Best Northwest Escapes contest. Kim Holcomb hosts from winner of Best Quirky Place to Stay, Treehouse Point in Issaquah, WA

These are the winners of our annual Best NW Escapes contest, voted BEST by the people of Western Washington. It's your perfect summer itinerary reference for making the most of your time this summer or anytime of the year.

Full List of 2018 Winners

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING-TV Ch. 5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Email.

© 2018 KING