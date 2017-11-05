Sequim, Wash. — How would you like to live on the corner of Kitchen-Dick Road?

This may sound like a joke, but we promise it’s completely real. The winner of the 2017 Best Northwest Escapes viewers poll for Best Strange Street Name is Kitchen-Dick Road.

And there's a great reason for the name: two Sequim pioneer families, the Kitchens and the Dicks lived at either end of the road. They combined their names to name the road. This from Peggy Hardin Hunt, who's husband is the great grandson of William Dick, one of the pioneers.

And it gets even better… The street actually intersects with Woodcock Road.

This street and its sign, just off Highway Route 101 west of Sequim, are Instagram famous, but the origin of the name is unknown.

So next time you need a meetup location, considering telling your friend “I’ll meet you at the corner of Kitchen-Dick and Woodcock,” because it doesn’t get any better than that.

