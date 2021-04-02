Products that help achieve "better self" beauty goals

Resolutions are tough to keep, and since 2020 was such a doozy, we're striving for a better self, more than any other year before.

Resolutions are tough to keep, and since 2020 was such a doozy, we may be striving for a better self, more than any other year before. Mickey Williams from Share the Glam is here to share some tips and shortcuts that will help us succeed in our beauty and lifestyle resolutions for 2021.

Healthy Diet

January is typically the month of Trend Dieting but 2021 has actually switched gears for some. We’ve found healthier and less restrictive diets to be on trend. Food subscriptions of ‘whole foods’ are at their prime and apple cider vinegar is back for its detoxifying benefits. We say skip the ACV shots and chew on these gummies. My goodness are they yummy and they’re also immunity boosting as a bonus!

Goli Nutrition, Beet Root, B9 and B12, and don’t forget Apple Cider Vinegar, these gummies are literally flying off the shelves. They taste good too. Enjoy all of the benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar without the downside of drinking it. Goli is an excellent and easy way to incorporate Apple Cider Vinegar into your daily routine. goli.com

Workout More

I don’t know about you but I certainly made the “get in better shape" resolution. If you were shut out of your gym during Covid, you know how important the online class became. cure.fit is a new wellness app that offers interactive, on-demand workouts including strength training, barre, yoga, kickboxing and more, meditation programs to reduce stress and improve sleep, and a library of nutrition programming to help keep you on track. Let’s press the reset button in 2021 and renew ourselves of bigger and better things - with cure.fit everyone deserves to feel good in their own bodies and have a better year ahead!

Hair & Makeup

At the start of a new year a lot of people opt for hair changes. Are you chopping all that Covid grow-out hair off? what about changing your hair color? Looking for something bold? You’re not alone, lilac is a shade of the past and the new it girl of hair color is a bright berry. We like the Wella Colorcharm Paints because you don’t need a developer and everything fades on tone.

Look More Presentable

If you’ve told yourself you're going to try to look a bit more presentable in the new year, you’re not alone. We all know makeup can make us look a feel a lot better. One way to easily make this goal happen is to leave a bit of camouflage base by your bathroom mirror. When you wash your hands you’ll be more likely to cover up imperfections and dark circles. Find a buildable foundation that works from a sheer tint to a full-blown concealer. Who knows, you may find room for some mascara and gloss next week. I'm loving Catrice True Skin Hydrating Foundation.

Drink More Water

Have you said over and over again “I’m going to drink more water in 2021’? I actually make that a daily goal everyday of every year! Essentia water wants you to get the most out of your water and they’re doing a GIVEAWAY! AND they're from Bothell, so they're local! Essentia Ionized Alkaline Water