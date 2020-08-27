Just lounging around? Athleisure looks to rock that stay-at-home comfy vibe

SEATTLE — Athleisure is the fastest growing category in the fashion industry, and the stay-at-home orders have helped fuel that.
But athleisure doesn't mean you need to stay in those ratty old pajamas. Stylist Darcy Camden loves to lounge around in sweats - but not just any sweats! The owner of Styled Seattle says these 4 athleisure looks are worth an investment.
DARCY's Top Athleisure Looks:
1. Top Trend: Printed Twinsets, Z Supply
The best way to look "put together" and cute in sweatpants is to rock a twinset. Matching top and bottom. Tie Dye is one of the biggest trend to come out of quarantine.My favorite come from a brand called Z Supply, which is available at several local boutiques in Western Washington.(see below for list of boutiques)
2. Best Leggings: Reprise Aspen leggings
We all love our leggings, but I discovered the absolute cream of the crop! They’re by a woman-owned brand called Reprise, and they are plant based fabric.
3. Posture help: Kinflyte Freedom Bra and Alignmed Posture shirt
Working from home has me hunched over a lot, and I’ve been feeling soreness in my neck and shoulders. Two great brands have been a big help in my house. I love the Kinflyte Freedom bra top that’s pretty enough to wear on its own, and really helps me sit up straight. My husband tried the Alignmed posture shirt and really felt a difference.
4. Softest pajamas: KICKEE/KicKee Pants loungewear and sleepwear
I have a new baby, and someone gifted us the softest little onesie by a brand called KicKee Pants. They’re based in Washington, and not only do they make baby onesies, they may kid clothes and adult clothes. This baby-soft matching sleepwear and loungewear is a dream.
Boutiques that carry Z Supply:
- Vixen Collection 3209 W McGraw St, Seattle, WA 98199
- Purpose Boutique 5105 Main St, Ruston, WA 98407
- Hoity Toity 1234 1st St, Snohomish, WA 98290
- Burketts 2617 Colby Ave, Everett, WA 98201
- Bloom 4779 Point Fosdick Dr # 100, Gig Harbor, WA 98335
- Cheeks 420 Front St, Lynden, WA 98264
Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.