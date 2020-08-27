Just lounging around? Athleisure looks to rock that stay-at-home comfy vibe

No scruffy P.J.'s here! Stylist Darcy Camden highlights the athleisure looks that are gaining popularity as we work and play from home. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Athleisure is the fastest growing category in the fashion industry, and the stay-at-home orders have helped fuel that.

But athleisure doesn't mean you need to stay in those ratty old pajamas. Stylist Darcy Camden loves to lounge around in sweats - but not just any sweats! The owner of Styled Seattle says these 4 athleisure looks are worth an investment.

DARCY's Top Athleisure Looks:

1. Top Trend: Printed Twinsets, Z Supply

The best way to look "put together" and cute in sweatpants is to rock a twinset. Matching top and bottom. Tie Dye is one of the biggest trend to come out of quarantine.My favorite come from a brand called Z Supply, which is available at several local boutiques in Western Washington.(see below for list of boutiques)

2. Best Leggings: Reprise Aspen leggings

We all love our leggings, but I discovered the absolute cream of the crop! They’re by a woman-owned brand called Reprise, and they are plant based fabric.

Working from home has me hunched over a lot, and I’ve been feeling soreness in my neck and shoulders. Two great brands have been a big help in my house. I love the Kinflyte Freedom bra top that’s pretty enough to wear on its own, and really helps me sit up straight. My husband tried the Alignmed posture shirt and really felt a difference.

4. Softest pajamas: KICKEE/KicKee Pants loungewear and sleepwear

I have a new baby, and someone gifted us the softest little onesie by a brand called KicKee Pants. They’re based in Washington, and not only do they make baby onesies, they may kid clothes and adult clothes. This baby-soft matching sleepwear and loungewear is a dream.

Boutiques that carry Z Supply:

Vixen Collection 3209 W McGraw St, Seattle, WA 98199

3209 W McGraw St, Seattle, WA 98199 Purpose Boutique 5105 Main St, Ruston, WA 98407

5105 Main St, Ruston, WA 98407 Hoity Toity 1234 1st St, Snohomish, WA 98290

1234 1st St, Snohomish, WA 98290 Burketts 2617 Colby Ave, Everett, WA 98201

2617 Colby Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Bloom 4779 Point Fosdick Dr # 100, Gig Harbor, WA 98335

4779 Point Fosdick Dr # 100, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Cheeks 420 Front St, Lynden, WA 98264