This Seattle-based clothing subscription service takes the stress out of shopping

As we see the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, many of us are starting to think about how to freshen up our wardrobe but we just don't know where to start. Armoire is a clothing subscription service that's a great place to start!
The now nationally recognized business is headquartered in Seattle who has made it easier than ever to get designer clothes into your closet -- and in a sustainable way. Owner Ambika Singh joins New Day NW to chat about the business and tell us how their mission goes beyond making us look fabulous.
