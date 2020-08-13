x
4 fresh summer styles you can afford (With fashionable face masks, of course!)

Stylist Darcy Camden with summer looks, including face masks and accessories, that will take you into Fall looking and feeling good. #NewDayNW

SEATTLE — Summer in Seattle is really August and September.  So there's plenty of time to wear those summer dresses.  Stylist Darcy Camden has suggestions for four fun dresses at price points you'll love.  Plus, face masks are the new normal for now so she's picked out her faves for each outfit.

LOOK 1: Trend: shirtdress

LOOK 2: Trend: garden florals

LOOK 3: Trend: puffy sleeves

Look 4: Trend: paisley print

