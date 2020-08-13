4 fresh summer styles you can afford (With fashionable face masks, of course!)

SEATTLE — Summer in Seattle is really August and September. So there's plenty of time to wear those summer dresses. Stylist Darcy Camden has suggestions for four fun dresses at price points you'll love. Plus, face masks are the new normal for now so she's picked out her faves for each outfit.
LOOK 1: Trend: shirtdress
- Dress: Amour Vert at University Village
- Yellow sneakers: Banana Republic (bananarepublic.com) LINK
- Monarch print face mask: Luly Yang
LOOK 2: Trend: garden florals
- Dress: J.Crew
- Denim shirt: Anthropologie
- Satin face mack: One Imaginary Girl
LOOK 3: Trend: puffy sleeves
- Dress: Banana Republic
- Silk face mask: MOMO New York
- Bamboo purse: Amazon
Look 4: Trend: paisley print
- Dress: Old Navy
- Cardigan: Gap
- Purse: Gap
- Shoes: Old Navy
- Face mask: Tokki x Gravitas
