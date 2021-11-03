Here's why your hair won't hold a curl!

SEATTLE — If you've ever had to curl fine hair, chances are high that the curls fell after only a couple of hours. Angelina Murphy has been a stylist for 12 years and is now the owner of Angelina's Hair Studio in Warm Beach. Specializing in thinning hair, she has a ton of experience helping women achieve the curls of their dreams. She demonstrates her technique and shares her favorite tips and products (spoiler: NOT hairspray!!!) that will leave your hair looking amazing all day long:
- Prep your hair with a product that has a light/fluffy texture
- Use crocodile clips to section out the hair -- the smaller the sections the better
- Small barrels are best at holding curls
- Use a properly heated tool -- medium to low
- Curl away from the face, no more than seven seconds
- Heat-free curls are achievable! Try out lacers or foam rollers
Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.