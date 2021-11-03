Here's why your hair won't hold a curl!

SEATTLE — If you've ever had to curl fine hair, chances are high that the curls fell after only a couple of hours. Angelina Murphy has been a stylist for 12 years and is now the owner of Angelina's Hair Studio in Warm Beach. Specializing in thinning hair, she has a ton of experience helping women achieve the curls of their dreams. She demonstrates her technique and shares her favorite tips and products (spoiler: NOT hairspray!!!) that will leave your hair looking amazing all day long: