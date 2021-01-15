5 local fashion brands you can support today!

Small fashion retailers often get overlooked for more well known or larger chain stores, but when it comes to fashion it's definitely worth it to find unique stores in your area.
Andrew Hoge, Fashion Writer for 425 Magazine found 5 shops you're going to want to go see.
- ALICIA PERU (store in old downtown Bellevue)—Local designer of Alpaca knit and outerwear. https://aliciaperu.com/
- SMITH & MAIN (store in old downtown Bellevue)—Boutique for a unique selection on contemporary clothing and accessories Website:shopsmithandmain.com
- SSKEIN —Brand new Bellevue-based designer of modern, sustainable knitwear. Website: sskein.co
- ASHER GOODS (in Kirkland)—menswear shop that features a curated selection of separates and accessories Website: ashergoods.com
- DIVISION ROAD (in Pioneer Square)—this store is all about craftsmanship and sells a range menswear that you can only find in their store. Website: divisionroadinc.com
Sponsored by 425 Magazine. Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.