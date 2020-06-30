Study determines praise over reprimand helps students thrive in the classroom

Caldarella added, "What we tend to see without any intervention is maybe a one to one ratio, where the teachers are praising about as often as reprimanding and that actually feels pretty good in the classroom. When it's a lot more negative than positive then you start feeling that really downer climate in the classroom and just a lot of disengagement. Kids are acting out, nobody's happy. But when you when you're in a classroom, and it's a lot more positive, it just feels a lot better. And so that's kind of what we found was that the more teachers can praise, and the less they reprimand, the better the students tend to be."