How structural racism impacts daily life in Seattle

Erika Pablo from the Seattle Office for Civil Rights helps us better understand how racism affects our communities.

SEATTLE — If you've never experienced racism yourself, it can be difficult to fully grasp its impact on someone's life.

Erika Pablo from the Seattle Office for Civil Rights spoke to us about how structural racism impacts our lives, from access to housing, education, jobs, food and beyond.

Learn More

Books & Documentaries:

Promised Land by Tall Firs Production – A Documentary that follows two PNW tribes: Duwamish and Chinook

“So you want to talk about race” by Ijeoma Oluo

“How to be an Anti-racist” Ibrahim X. Kendi

“Lies my Teacher Told Me: Everything your American History Textbook Got Wrong” by Loewen, James