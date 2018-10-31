SPOKANE, Wash. — Two Spokane women have been sending ghosts on their way for almost two decades. Now they say they are ghost busting across the world.

KREM 2 first introduced you to the Ghost Buster Gals about 18 years ago. After years of cleansing haunted homes and places with unwanted entities all over the world, the pair is still going strong doing what they do best.

It is one of the most unsettling feelings out there: Knowing you are not alone and knowing what surrounds you is not supposed to be there.

"I can feel what they are saying to me," said Ghost Buster Gal Ronnie Foster as she explored the Glover Mansion with KREM 2 back in 2001.

Spokane's Ghost Buster Gals in 2001 during an interview with KREM 2

For about 18 years, Ronnie Foster and Laura Lee Mistycah have confronted the things you thought only existed in your nightmares.

Foster remembers the beginning of the Ghost Buster Gals and their early days taking on a massive haunting at the Glover Mansion.

"Some of the worst ghosts were in that basement, nobody wanted to go in that basement," Foster said. "You could feel the energy and the hair on the back of your neck stands up and a lot of times it's cold, it's like bitter cold."

Flash forward to 2018 and the Ghost Buster Gals are still helping ghosts move on whenever they can.

Spokane's Ghost Buster Gals in 2018

"Our ghost busting has evolved over the years because we see what works, what doesn't work," Foster said. "Most of our ghost busting is done remotely, we sit and go into a meditative state and then we do what's called remote viewing can we put ourselves we're ever those ghosts are."

"When Ronnie and I work we get either the exact same information or to different sides of the same story," said Ghost Buster Gal Laura Lee Mistycah.

The Ghost Buster Gals will not take on more than three to four cases a week. They said it is a job that is very taxing on the body.

"There (are) times where we have had -- we came out with scratches and bruises that we weren't aware of until after," Mistycah said.

But after years of doing the job that many won't, the Ghost Buster Gals have found new tools for a not-so-sought-after trade, using special stones for their ghost busting.

"Communication is easier with the spirits that are trapped and we work so much faster," Foster said.

"We are a lot more capable of protecting ourselves now than we were in the beginning," Mistycah added.

The two have years of experience and they've documented many of their stories in a book. Many of these experiences take place in Spokane.

For more information on the Ghost Buster Gals, you can visit their website.

