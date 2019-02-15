SNOHOMISH, Wash. — To say Paityn Cotterill loves books is an understatement. The plucky 10-year-old gets up early each morning so she can read up to eight hours every day.

"I love learning about people and places and adventures," she said.

When she heard the Snohomish School District's Book Cafe was just about out of books, it didn't sit well with her.

She believes everyone should have books.

"They're my favorite thing," said the Riverview Elementary fourth-grader. "I love them!"

The Book Cafe delivers free books to low-income kids, encouraging them to read. For some, the books are the first they've ever owned.

Over the past five years, the Cafe has distributed tens of thousands of donated books, but right now the shelves are empty.

So, Paityn and her 9-year-old sister Isla decided to hold a community garage sale with all of the money going to the Book Cafe.

"People donate to us. Friends, family members, neighbors," Paityn said. "I want to raise a lot of money. Like a thousand dollars!"

Paityn hopes to be an author when she grows up. Her younger sister wants to be an illustrator.

It makes for a proud mama, whose kids are writing their own story of kindness and generosity.

"This is a motivator for me," Kalene Cotterill said. "I never did anything like this when I was a kid. The fact that they're coming to me and want to do this makes me say I'm going to support this and we're gonna do it!"

The sale will be held Friday, Feb. 22, and Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Cotterill home. Contact district communications director Kristin Foley at 360-563-7263 or Kristin.Foley@sno.wednet.edu for directions and more information on the sale.