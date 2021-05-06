You can't go wrong with these 6 Mother's Day gift ideas

SEATTLE — It's time to celebrate moms and mother figures!
Stylist Darcy Camden curated a list of six gifts that are sure to please our favorite women in our lives. Mother's Day is May 9 so these may not arrive on your doorstep in time, but feel free to bookmark this list for birthdays, anniversaries, or other holidays!
Top 6 Mother’s Day Gifts for 2021
- Ellsworth + Ivey embroidered Mommy and Me sweaters
- Modern Picnic lunchbox purse
- The Everyday Headphones by Raycon
- Electric Picks MAMA necklace
- Fun Mom hat by Intentionally Blank at Pipe + Row in Fremont
- Peak Valley Wellness Adaptogen Blends at The Cura Co in Seattle’s Central District
Darcy Camden is the Founder and Chief Stylist of Styled Seattle: Your Personal Wardrobe Stylist. Follow and/or contact her below:
darcy@styledseattle.com // Call/text: 206.349.3401 // @darcycamden
