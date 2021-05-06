x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Shopping

You can't go wrong with these 6 Mother's Day gift ideas

Stylist Darcy Camden shares her favorite gifts from headphones to jewelry to fun hats to matching sweaters. #newdaynw
Credit: King 5
Gifts for that special someone in your life

SEATTLE — It's time to celebrate moms and mother figures!

Stylist Darcy Camden curated a list of six gifts that are sure to please our favorite women in our lives. Mother's Day is May 9 so these may not arrive on your doorstep in time, but feel free to bookmark this list for birthdays, anniversaries, or other holidays!

Top 6 Mother’s Day Gifts for 2021

  1. Ellsworth + Ivey embroidered Mommy and Me sweaters 
  2. Modern Picnic lunchbox purse
  3. The Everyday Headphones by Raycon
  4. Electric Picks MAMA necklace
  5. Fun Mom hat by Intentionally Blank at Pipe + Row in Fremont 
  6. Peak Valley Wellness Adaptogen Blends at The Cura Co in Seattle’s Central District 

Darcy Camden is the Founder and Chief Stylist of Styled Seattle: Your Personal Wardrobe Stylist. Follow and/or contact her below:

darcy@styledseattle.com // Call/text: 206.349.3401 // @darcycamden

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.  