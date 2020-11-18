9 awesome gifts ideas for the travelers in your life

Far-away adventures may still be on hold, but you can still give travel-themed gifts for shorter and future excursions. Sponsored by AAA Travel.

SEATTLE — Traveling far distances may not be in the cards for many of us as the pandemic rages on, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find travel-themed gifts for the holidays aren't a hot buy. Whether you're buying for an upcoming Pacific Northwest getaway or for future adventures out of state and out of the country, there are a number of fun new items that will make your experience even more memorable.

Kathleen Collum, a buyer for the AAA Travel Store, offered up several gift ideas for the members of your crew with wanderlust in their hearts.

Start with a new bag from Margins for Profit, ideal for short trips. The vegan leather, two-piece set comes in two styles and sells for $68. It's as soft and squishy as real suede.

A nice shawl from Zestt keeps adventure seekers comfortable on a chilly flight or car ride through the pass. It folds up into a compact rectangle with a trolley sleeve to easily fit on a roller bag handle. It retails for $84.

If you’re worried about setting your bag down while you get your coffee, PacSafe sells an entire line of anti-theft backpacks made from ocean waste and recycled plastic bottles. It’s a favorite at the AAA Store, is rain-resistant, and it comes with a cover to prevent your zippers from freezing if you happen to be hiking in the cold. It retails for $126. Additionally, their anti-theft crossbody bag is made from a similar material and retails for $69.

Compression socks are an important part of staying healthy on long flights and car rides – or even sitting at your desk all day. SockWell has a fashionable array of choices for men and women, from full calf-length to boot-length to ankle-length. Prices range from $18-$24 depending on the style.

Books are always a welcome portal into a distant land. Or your own backyard. AAA recommends these tomes:

Washington State Parks and Recreation Atlas - $24 - $26

Washington – 100 Classic Hikes - $20

Surviving the Great Outdoors - $24

The Road Trip Book – 1001 drives in the USA and Europe - $36

Lastly, a portable sanitizer by Travelon is an essential part of life in the pandemic. Using ultraviolet light, the device can sanitize your phone, keys, your face mask – really anything that can fit inside. It can be had for $52.

All gifts mentioned are available for purchase at any AAA Travel Store. To find an AAA Store near you, visit https://locations.wa.aaa.com/.