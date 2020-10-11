5 brand new beauty products to fall in love with

Beauty and lifestyle expert Mickey Williams from Share the Glam shares 5 new favorites from $3 to $105 perfect for treating yourself or stuffing that stocking.

SEATTLE — Mickey Williams is the beauty and lifestyle expert behind the "ultimate beauty blog" Share the Glam. Since it can be (really) expensive to test all the latest and greatest beauty products on the shelves, we asked Mickey to gather up 5 of her favorites that are new to the beauty market. From her own testing and feedback from friends, here's her top 5:

Blistex Lip Infusions: ($3) "Every year this brand comes out with a new launch and EVERY YEAR it becomes the new $3 Beauty Editor Favorite. The new Blistex Lip Infusions collection is silky and seriously hydrates without feeling waxy or even attracting all those little fuzzies on the inside of your mask."

Goodhabit Mix & Mingle Mini Kit: ($79) "If you haven’t heard about blue light and how it affects your skin, eyes and beauty sleep- let me fill you in. All that digital exposure is emitting blue light, and it’s not assumed but proven to have harmful effects like premature aging to ruining that much needed beauty sleep. Goodhabit Mix & Mingle Mini Kit is the top trending pick for a blue light blockade. KARATE CHOP!"

Barner Brand Lenses: ($71) "Barner Brand Lenses claims to give you more beauty sleep. How? Well, if you’re like most of the population, you live totally surrounded by screens, spending almost nine hours a day, on average, in front of digital devices. All these devices emit blue light, and since our eyes aren't protected against this overexposure, the light can be detrimental. These specs cancel 100% of the blue light your eyes get exposed to during the day and night."

Carolina Herrera Good Girl Suprême Eau de Parfum: ($150 50ml) "In September, Carolina Herrera will launch a new feminine perfume, Good Girl Eau de Parfum Suprême, a tribute to our most irreverent personality. Suprême reinvents the emblematic contrast of lights and shadows that made the first Good Girl scent (2016) an instant hit with an explosive formula that redefines the iconic Carolina Herrera’s flower: Jasmine. Suprême is enveloped in the same iconic silhouette of Good Girl. It is rendered in a more excessive and flamboyant way: the new flacon features an intriguing degrade from black to glitter (the shoe) and a gold heel."

AFORE C-Scrub Lemon Body Scrub: ($75) "Afore is created by Gwyneth’s Paltrow's plastic surgeon. She’s been promoting the products but the line is really really good beyond GP’s endorsement. This thick, lemon vitamin C scrub removes dead skin cells, excess oils, and residue to reveal healthier, younger looking skin. Naturally lemon scented and made with antioxidants, this scrub invigorates and revitalizes your skin. C-Scrub is designed for use on the body."