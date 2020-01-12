Thea Candles & Overlooked Beauty - 2020 Northwest Gift Guide

Gift ideas from the University of Washington, where business students turned their course work into real companies.

SEATTLE — These are gifts you can feel good about. Made with a little bit of heart and hustle.

Olivia Baddeley and Jennifer Em teamed up to create Thea Candle Company for a class at the University of Washington.

Jennifer Recently graduated and Olivia is a senior - but with their candles, the learning continues in the real world. Thea candles are hand-poured by the founders themselves and made mainly of coconut and soy. The ceramic vessels are reusable.

They have several giftable items, designed to inspire a feeling. The beginning pack features their first four scents: Comfort, confidence, peace and grateful.

The other gift idea is also about self-care.

Chisom Eke is the founder of Overlooked Beauty - a skincare line. The recent UW graduate swears by the More Than Skin Deep' Shea Face and Body from Nigeria.

Eke had used Shea butter in the United States, but after visiting Nigeria for two weeks, she noticed her Eczema had improved.