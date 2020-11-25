Holiday Gift Guide: STEM toys that make learning fun

SEATTLE — Whether parents are homeschooling or remote learning they are busy busy busy trying to keep kids engaged and minds learning. Marissa DiBartolo, Editor in Chief of The Toy Insider, has recommendations for fun and engaging STEM Toys that teach.
- 3D Build and Play (3Doodler)
- Mega Cyborg Hand (Thames & Kosmos)
- Magformers Basic Plus 14-piece set (Magformers)
- Botley 2.0 The Coding Robot Activity Set (Learning Resources)
- Circuit Explorer (Educational Insights)
- Squishy Water Beads Science Lab (Hand2Mind)
- National Geographic Break Open 10 Geodes Kit (Blue Marble)
