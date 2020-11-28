2020 Holiday Gift Guide: Washington-made gifts for everyone on your list

It's the most wonderful time... to shop local! Here are our picks of gifts for your favorite wine-o, home-dweller, plant parent and more

It's no secret that 2020 has been a rollercoaster of a year... but that doesn't mean we can't end it by spreading even a little bit of holiday joy! We know those Black Friday deals can sound enticing, but small shops all over the state are offering a bunch of awesome things too -- and they especially could use the business now more than ever.

Whether you're looking for the perfect gift for a plant parent, a DIY addict, or a coffeeholic -- we're positive that there's a Washington-made gift for everyone on your list. Keep reading to learn more!

1. For the jewelry junkie

If you're looking to shop locally and woman-owned, Renton-based Boma Jewlery is the place to go! CEO Suzanne Vetillart's family has made and sold meaningful pieces for 2 generations. All the pieces are sustainably made in the founder's native Thailand, where some of the artisans have worked for 30 years. LEARN MORE

2. For the plant parent

West Seattle-based Cutieplants sells do-it-yourself mini planter kits! Katy Hart launched the business at the height of the pandemic with a big focus on sustainability and local vendors – she sources the plants from a nursery in Tacoma and the packaging is from a company in Kent.

Each kit comes with a live succulent, planter, tools and instructions. Gift kits come with a succulent coupon so the live plant isn't sitting in a box for too long. Gift cards are also available.

Succulent kits | Start at $23.99 + 15% off first order with code "HEYCUTIE"

3. For the wine-o

If someone on your list loves wine, there's a simple way to pick the right bottle... Seattle-based Crunchy Red Fruit curates them for you! Run by a master sommelier, there are options to join their wine club or buy single holiday and cocktail boxes. The company offers delivery or local pickup.

Individual bottles and subscription boxes | Range from $18 - $199

4. For the coffeeholic

Give the coffeeholic in your life an award-winning roast! Tony's Coffee in Bellingham opened their first coffee house nearly 50 years ago -- and this year, they were recognized as Roast Magazine's 2021 Roaster of the Year. Tony's is now also offering private Coffee Consultations over Zoom for folks to learn more about coffee making. LEARN MORE

Roaster of the Year Bundle | Choose your grind for $25

5. For the candle connoisseur

Thea Candle Company was created by two University of Washington business students who turned their course work into a real company. Their candles are made mainly of coconut and soy and filled in beautiful reusable ceramic vessels.

Candles and candle sets | Start at $27

6. For the self-care enthusiast

Chisom Eke is the founder of Overlooked Beauty, a simple, ethically-sourced skin-care line from a recent UW grad. The shea butter used in her 'More Than Skin Deep' Shea Face and Body Moisturizer is eczema-friendly and sourced in Nigeria, providing economic opportunities for a community often overlooked and underpaid.

Moisturizer and oil | Range from $18 - $25

7. For the animal lover

Snohomish artist Jim Sorensen creates art for animal fans with a sense of humor. He draws birds... wearing shoes! All kinds of them -- from boots to sneakers. It began as a fun Facebook group, aptly titled Birds In Shoes. Now, you can get these silly little guys on almost anything -- mugs, prints, shirts and more! You can even request a custom bird. LEARN MORE

Birds In Shoes on Red Bubble | Range from

8. For the fashion icon

Hoodies and other apparel items from these former UW Husky football players aren't just stylish -- they mean something. Race Porter and Myles Gaskin created HOMS, which stands for 'Heart On My Sleeve', to help de-stigmatize mental illness. They've now sold enough to donate thousands of dollars to partnering nonprofits. LEARN MORE

9. For the foodie

These seriously might be the prettiest macarons you've ever seen... and they were made in Seattle! Aliyah Davis is the pastry chef behind Black Magic Sweets, and she hand-paints each one! New flavors are rolled out each month, and sources honey from northwest farmers. She doesn't have a brick and mortar yet, but you can order them online. LEARN MORE

10. For the lavender lover

Pelindaba Lavender in Edmonds is basically a lavender lover's DREAM! All their gifts, including lavender hand sanitizer, essential oils, milk baths, chutney, and more, are locally made in the San Juan Islands. And while holiday shopping can be stressful, as you step into Pelindaba Lavender in Edmonds, all of that stress tends to go away thanks to the lovely scent of lavender. LEARN MORE

11. For the beauty guru

Made in Olympia, Alaffia Beauty helps families as far away as Africa. The Fair Trade African Basket is a great gift option, but they also have a lavender-scented 'EveryDay Shea' Body Wash and a zero-waste shea butter bar soap. Sales of the products support schools, mothers and children in Togo, and create jobs for those in the PNW. A win-win! LEARN MORE

12. For the crafter

Family-run company Orcas Island Leather small business sells leather wallets, clutches and crossbody bags crafted by hand... by you . Their DIY leather making kits include precision cut pieces of leather, pre-cut holes and pre-installed hardware. A fun project that the DIY-er in your life will love! LEARN MORE

DIY leather making kits | Range from $29 - $149

13. For everyone else

Looking for a bigger variety of awesome, locally-made goods? Pike Place Market's Crafts Market is home to plenty of one-of-a-kind trinkets and gifts -- they have everything from homemade jewelry to specialty foods to holiday-specific products like ornaments. If you're shopping from out of town, many of the small businesses also offer shipping!

Local artisans and unique crafts | Prices vary