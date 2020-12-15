Whiten your teeth without pain or sensitivity

SPECIAL OFFER: New Day viewers get 40% off your order PLUS free shipping and a money back guarantee. You'll also receive a free quick-stick, an on-the-go tool to use after consuming drinks that stain like wine or coffee. Call 1-800-658-3122 or visit Power Swabs online.

ABOUT POWER SWABS: "The Power Swabs® system was first introduced in 2008 with a breakthrough, patented teeth whitening technology developed by celebrated dentist Dr. Martin Giniger. Dr. Giniger’s Power Swabs home teeth whitening product is proven to whiten teeth as well as white strips, but with far less sensitivity and greater ease of use. To accomplish this, Power Swabs whitening products use a patented combination of clinically-researched ingredients to reach between enamel and break the molecular bonds between positively charged stained molecules and the negatively charged surfaces they are bound to for a platinum white clean. An added bonus to the gentle formula is that it works on cosmetic dentistry as well as natural teeth." - Power Swabs